Outside-the-box thinking isn’t rewarded nearly often enough in these hyperdivisive times.
So it’s gratifying that Nebraska’s state senators will take a look at North Platte Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill, which aims to freshen up and extend the lives of homes in countless older Nebraska neighborhoods.
The Urban Affairs Committee last week unanimously advanced Legislative Bill 1021 to the floor, with plenty of time to polish and pass it before senators go home next month.
We urge them to do so. It’s worth trying.
LB 1021, like any new concept, might not accomplish all it intends. But it at least targets a proven need in North Platte and throughout greater Nebraska.
Since the latest North Platte-Lincoln County housing study was released in December 2018, we’ve backed its call for major initiatives to improve the quantity and quality of housing stock in North Platte and neighboring towns.
Do we need more new but reasonably priced single-family homes? More affordable new apartments? Rehabilitation of older, cheaper homes to make them more attractive and livable?
Yes, yes and yes, the study said.
Our community is tackling the new-construction challenge, rightly using tax increment financing (alongside other public and private incentives) so developers can recover at least some of the costs that make affordable home construction elusive.
But if you live in an older home that needs work, and you make a modest income, it’s no less challenging to update plumbing or electricity, remodel rooms and so forth.
North Platte already has limited public and private efforts to help low-income homeowners keep their homes habitable.
But we need all the tools we can get.
Just as regular TIF enables developers to get back some of their upfront costs for all-new homes and apartments, Groene’s “microTIF” bill would let individual owners of older homes recover some of their own costs to improve them.
Whether individual homeowners will use microTIF, if the Legislature and their city or village make it available, depends on them. If it doesn’t make sense for them, they won’t use it.
Their neighborhoods would have to be or become eligible for TIF. That means accepting those three detestable words — “substandard and blighted” — that have proved substantial mental obstacles.
But the potential market for microTIF cannot be questioned:
» North Platte alone has 4,653 single-family, stick-built homes 60 years old or older, as The Telegraph reported in February.
» Only 21 of those 4,653 homes — 0.5% — had 2019 taxable values above LB 1021’s cutoff level of $250,000. That means 99.5% could potentially use microTIF if it’s passed.
» Nearly two-thirds of homes old enough for microTIF had taxable values below $100,000.
» Finally, 11.6% of the homes built in 1960 or before — 541 homes — were rated in “below normal,” “poor” or “very poor” condition by the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.
We have 249 such homes north of the Union Pacific tracks. But that means there’s 292 homes south of the tracks in similar shape.
The potential need is there. We know it’s there in most every Nebraska town.
We still need a significant community effort to facilitate rehabilitation of North Platte’s older homes. But microTIF is a tool worth having in the toolbox.
Older multifamily and commercial buildings, and even National Register of Historic Places structures like North Platte’s Hotel Pawnee, are included in LB 1021’s potential reach.
We’re less certain microTIF would work out for their owners. But it’s mainly the owners of those 4,653 older single-family homes that Sen. Groene says he has in mind.
Much remains unknown about how LB 1021 would work out in practice. And if residents of our older neighborhoods can’t look past the words “substandard and blighted,” LB 1021 may never be used in North Platte at all.
But all too often, those who propose a different way of approaching things get nowhere because other people look at the possible pitfalls and decide not to take a chance.
This time, it won’t cost state government anything to give LB 1021 a try. And if it starts North Platte’s housing rehabilitation effort rolling, that alone would make Groene’s bill worth it.
