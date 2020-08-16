Sometimes the Unicameral still works.
Not so much with big issues — as we’ve complained regarding property taxes — but with the day-to-day problems that inspired George W. Norris to urge a one-house legislature with no official role for political parties.
Few such ideas fit Norris’ template as ideally as state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill, LB 1021, which won as unanimous a final vote in the Legislature as it’s possible to get.
Routine bills, even complicated ones on occasion, often win final passage without a single “no” vote. But one or more senators often are gone or sit out the last vote for some reason.
“MicroTIF,” which advanced 7-0 from committee, 41-0 from first round and on a voice vote to final reading, went to Gov. Pete Ricketts on a 49-0 vote.
Nebraska has only 49 lawmakers.
We offer the heartiest thanks not only to Groene but also the other 48 senators who bitterly battled on many issues but saw virtue in enabling this out-of-the-box idea.
We hope they’ll forgive us for publicly wishing they’d work together all the time.
No governing system invented by humans can guarantee the good intentions behind it will be upheld by all involved.
We can always do better at living up to them, though. And much, much better than lately.
George Norris and his generation of state leaders — some of whom envisioned a unicameral before Norris persuaded voters to adopt it in 1934 — weren’t naive about human nature.
Norris had been in Congress 30 years by then and would serve 10 more. He had seen a lot of shenanigans on Capitol Hill.
But he also believed most nuts-and-bolts issues facing a state’s lawmakers don’t have a Democratic or a Republican answer and shouldn’t be held hostage to partisanship.
The major parties don’t like that, because it interferes with the reason they exist: to win elections.
Even without party whips or formal partisan labels, one party or the other has found ways to steer or often hinder progress on major issues since the first Unicameral of 1937.
But, now and again, we get an idea and a bill that shows what Norris had in mind.
When Sen. Groene brought his microTIF bill to its Urban Affairs Committee public hearing in February, one member who liked it but also knew Groene’s longtime critique of tax increment financing brought down the house by asking him: “Who are you, and what have you done with Mike Groene?”
We and our senator and neighbor may well continue to differ on regular TIF and its use in local economic development.
But Mike Groene’s idea targets one need regular TIF has largely been unable to tackle: one-at-a-time revitalization of individual older homes, homes that remain sound but need work, owned and lived in by Nebraskans of modest means who just need a little help to fix them up.
We see that need across Nebraska, including those parts of Omaha and Lincoln where you’ll also find proud owners of older homes with modest means.
They’re more ethnically diverse, but not so much more than out here when you really look around.
And they also can use that little bit of help to fix up their aging homes.
That’s why Urban Affairs Chairman Justin Wayne, who represents just such a diverse district in northeast Omaha, not only tasked his staff to help Groene smooth out LB 1021 but also signed on before final passage as microTIF’s only other official co-sponsor.
Groene’s bill originally included Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. Wayne and his committee excluded them for now but enabled microTIF in the other 90 counties as a dry run.
The Telegraph’s support for affordable homeownership for all Nebraskans stems from our late Editor Keith Blackledge, who helped found Habitat for Humanity’s North Platte affiliate after he retired.
If owners of older homes and businesses will take up LB 1021’s invitation, we believe microTIF could lift up both sides of North Platte’s railroad tracks, large and small towns statewide and — we hope in time — places like Lincoln’s Malone district, South Omaha’s Latino areas, Wayne’s Florence and East Omaha neighborhoods and Ernie Chambers’ long-suffering heart of north Omaha.
Let’s give it a shot. Thanks for the tool.
Sometimes the Unicameral still works.
