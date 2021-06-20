Editorial: Move council meeting? It’s not that simple

» Now, the technology. It isn’t so much about cost. It’s about being sure the city could successfully livestream elsewhere.

North Platte has televised council meetings over at least one local cable TV system for years. But one of the inadvertent blessings of COVID-19 has been the city’s development of its ability to livestream meetings — via Zoom early in the pandemic, now via YouTube — and record and link them to its website.

People are watching, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said. One of those two big recent meetings had nearly 1,000 “hits.” The other had nearly 800.

So we’re not really talking about 50, 100 or 200 people. We’re talking about a substantial chunk of North Platte residents, some of whom maybe can’t physically come to City Hall.

We don’t believe anyone would want to move a council meeting, or any other public meeting, if that would keep ill or homebound neighbors from staying informed about our government.

City employees must be sure they could interface their livestreaming equipment with whatever system a larger venue might have.

Or they’d have to move City Hall’s equipment there and back. And maybe do it again.