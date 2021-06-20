Editorial: Move council meeting? It’s not that simple

As Wednesday’s Telegraph reported, the North Platte City Council has been asked to meet in a larger venue whenever a certain controversial item appears on its agenda.
It’s worth exploring, but not because of the item mentioned.
As Councilman Brad Garrick rightly pointed out, the same request could be made on any high-interest topic at any time.
Besides, the answer isn’t as obvious — or as easily fulfilled — as it was before laptops, smartphones and online video became common.
So let’s pretend someone wanted the city’s permission to build “the world’s largest” replica of a chocolate-vanilla twist ice cream cone in the middle of Cody Park.
Absurd? You bet. (Even if Cody Park Rides and Concessions does pride itself in delectably smooth ice cream that’s the closest thing to frozen custard this side of Wisconsin.)
But don’t you think a lot of people would sound off at a public hearing on that one?
The truth is that moving a meeting is hard to pull off. At least at this point in the Digital Age.
City Hall’s council chamber has hosted almost every council meeting for half a century. One can seat about 50 people behind the podium. A couple dozen more can sit in a conference room linked to cameras in the chamber.
That’s enough, except when two or three dozen or more people want to speak.
That’s happened twice since March — on different topics, we might add.
Once in the late 1970s, the City Council wanted to raise the following year’s budget. So many people showed up that the council promptly recessed and reconvened in First Christian Church across the street.
Would that it were that easy these days. It isn’t.
» The state’s Open Meetings Act says each meeting of a public body, including its agenda and location, must be advertised with “reasonable advance publicized notice.”
The law doesn’t specify the length of “reasonable.” But the City Council would have at least a week’s warning if a Planning Commission public hearing on our world’s largest twist cone crammed City Hall.
Even so, where would it go?
» It’ll cost something to move a single council meeting, let alone two, three or four over the course of a year. It’ll cost public dollars.
Hopefully another local government or a privately owned hall would offer a venue for free. But then there’s the technology question (more on that in a moment).
How does one reasonably gauge in advance how many people might show up? What if the city threw a big meeting and too few came?
» Now, the technology. It isn’t so much about cost. It’s about being sure the city could successfully livestream elsewhere.
North Platte has televised council meetings over at least one local cable TV system for years. But one of the inadvertent blessings of COVID-19 has been the city’s development of its ability to livestream meetings — via Zoom early in the pandemic, now via YouTube — and record and link them to its website.
People are watching, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said. One of those two big recent meetings had nearly 1,000 “hits.” The other had nearly 800.
So we’re not really talking about 50, 100 or 200 people. We’re talking about a substantial chunk of North Platte residents, some of whom maybe can’t physically come to City Hall.
We don’t believe anyone would want to move a council meeting, or any other public meeting, if that would keep ill or homebound neighbors from staying informed about our government.
City employees must be sure they could interface their livestreaming equipment with whatever system a larger venue might have.
Or they’d have to move City Hall’s equipment there and back. And maybe do it again.
All that takes time. Such things can be tested in advance, however, without the pressure of a controversial agenda item around the corner.
We support Kelliher’s intention to test the waters, technologically speaking, regarding what it would take to meet in and livestream from a larger hall. Knowing a given place would work is worth knowing.
Cost questions naturally belong to the council, which should devise benchmarks that won’t permit undue influence on a given outcome.
Such are the, uh, twists on a worthy question that isn’t simple these days. Time to go to Cody Park for ice cream.