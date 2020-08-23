Jim Carman, at last Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting, epitomized the term “elder statesman.”
The veteran Ward 3 councilman, retired city police officer and former Lincoln County sheriff bluntly summed up why the council must refine city building maintenance codes up to 40 years out of date.
The council’s 7-1 first-round vote might have been identical had Carman not spoken. But we dearly hope residents who persist in seeing big-government disaster in all this will take his analysis most seriously.
Anyone who has known Carman through his many decades in North Platte, in local law enforcement and on the council knows he’s no-nonsense, quite conservative and by no means inclined toward big government.
Let’s review his key points, which echo those made repeatedly by city staff (see ci.north-platte.ne.us/media-links for a recording):
» The city has many fine landlords who do their best to do right by their tenants and maintain decent living conditions.
Carman specifically referred to one in the audience, saying “everyone should have a landlord” like him. Many who favor the housing-code rewrite agreed.
» Anyone who thinks the city expects to hire more inspectors and make them knock on every door in town needs to remember North Platte’s sense of frugality.
“It’s not possible to really go around and implement every letter of this code. You wouldn’t be willing to pay the salaries to make that happen,” Carman said.
» But neither should our residents be blind to the conditions some renters live under. That’s where Carman was most forceful.
He learned during his Police Department career that “we have some good landlords, and we have some crummy landlords,” he said. “But I suggest that the crummy ones may represent a larger portion than some have alluded to here.”
As many good landlords as there are in North Platte, Carman added, “there are landlords out there who really don’t give a rat’s rear end how (tenants) have to live. ...
“Some of them could be considered in my view predatory. They’re out there,” he said. “That’s why Big Brother has to step in and try and protect the little guy.”
Precisely, Councilman. Precisely.
How the lower end of North Platte’s housing conditions got this bad is somewhat lost to time, though clues still exist.
The city for decades employed a health inspector who could act to correct he most dangerous, unhealthy conditions. But that position lives on only in the city’s codebook — not on its payroll.
Fire Marshal George Lewis was just starting with the city when Jack Rich, the last health inspector, retired in 1981 and wasn’t replaced.
But after his departure, the city never updated its building health and safety ordinances to make it clear who would hold Rich’s authority to correct the most dangerous, unhealthy conditions.
That’s the problem.
Building inspectors have done their best to encourage repairs. But they lack clear legal authority to act to correct the worst problems and make it stand up in court.
They would gain that authority by replacing the words “health inspector” with “building inspector” — in 21 different places.
We agree: No one wants building inspectors running all over North Platte. They haven’t been, and they wouldn’t be.
They don’t respond except when a complaint is lodged, and they can’t enter a building without the owner’s permission. That wouldn’t change under the code update.
We also know there are tenants who shirk or fall short of their own responsibilities to care for the spaces they rent.
But neither do we believe most North Platte residents want to force their townmates of any age to choose between living on the street or tolerating a dangerous, dirty shack.
Our community’s nonprofits help them as much as possible and will keep doing so. But there are things they cannot do.
That’s where the city must step in. Just like Jim Carman said.
We’re gratified he has plenty of company on the council and that the housing-code update won such a strong first-round vote.
Sometimes it takes just the right person to cut through the fog and fear. In doing so, Carman served his community once again last week. We all should thank him.
