Editorial: North Platte in Deutschland

Every now and then, the name of North Platte pops up in unusual places.

Like when former resident Jason Wycoff called up a podcast in southern Germany and suddenly heard his hometown’s name.

Dirk Rohrbach, a Bavarian radio journalist, posted it June 10 as part of an ongoing series of journeys through our 50 states by truck and trailer (respectively dubbed “Loretta” and “Conway”).

In Nebraska, Rohrbach’s first stop was the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center. We listened in via a weblink sent to Spike Executive Director Kirsten Parker by Jason’s father, Dr. Delane Wycoff of North Platte.

Rohrbach’s interviews are in English, but his commentary is in German — as when he called Bailey Yard the largest “Rangierbahnhof der Welt” (“shunting yard in the world”).

Retired Union Pacific engineer Daniel Dishman, now a Spike volunteer, does a great job talking about train-sorting on Bailey’s west hump and the hoboes he used to see on trains.

His father, wife and brother also are U.P. veterans, he told Rohrbach. Of North Platte, he said simply: “This is just home.”