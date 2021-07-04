Editorial: Past presidents’ wartime words inspire on July 4

We’re blessed to be at peace this Independence Day — with other nations, if not completely among ourselves.
Few among us can reasonably believe that the United States in 2021 faces crises remotely comparable to those that most sorely tested our unity or our national freedom.
If we believe otherwise, it’s perhaps useful to hear what some of our greatest presidents had to say when the Fourth of July fell for them in the midst of our most momentous conflicts.
We turn the rest of this editorial over to them, except for brief comments to set context.
Abraham Lincoln
On July 4, 1861, Lincoln sent a message to Congress as it convened for the first time since the Civil War began at Fort Sumter.
(The war) presents to the whole family of man the question whether a constitutional republic, or democracy — a government of the people by the same people — can or can not maintain its territorial integrity against its own domestic foes. ...
It forces us to ask: Is there in all republics this inherent and fatal weakness? Must a government of necessity be too strong for the liberties of its own people, or too weak to maintain its own existence? …
This is essentially a people’s contest. ... It is now for them to demonstrate to the world that those who can fairly carry an election can also suppress a rebellion; that ballots are the rightful and peaceful successors of bullets, and that when ballots have fairly and constitutionally decided there can be no successful appeal back to bullets; that there can be no successful appeal except to ballots themselves at succeeding elections.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
In consecutive Independence Day radio messages in 1941 and 1942, the longest-serving U.S. president laid out the stakes of World War II for America’s “Greatest Generation”:
» 1941: In 1776 we waged war in behalf of the great principle that government should derive its just powers from the consent of the governed — in other words, representation chosen in free elections. ...
But now ... the fundamentals of 1776 are being struck down abroad, and definitely they are threatened here.
I tell the American people solemnly that the United States will never survive as a happy and fertile oasis of liberty surrounded by a cruel desert of dictatorship.
And so it is that when we repeat the great pledge to our country and to our flag, it must be our deep conviction that we pledge as well our work, our will and, if it be necessary, our very lives.
» 1942: For 166 years this Fourth Day of July has been a symbol to the people of our country of the democratic freedom which our citizens claim as their precious birthright. ...
Never since it first was created in Philadelphia, has this anniversary come in times so dangerous to everything for which it stands. We celebrate it this year, not in the fireworks of make-believe but in the death-dealing reality of tanks and planes and guns and ships. ...
To the weary, hungry, unequipped Army of the American Revolution, the Fourth of July was a tonic of hope and inspiration. So is it now. The tough, grim men who fight for freedom in this dark hour take heart in its message — the assurance of the right to liberty under God — for all peoples and races and groups and nations, everywhere in the world.
Harry S. Truman
Finally, FDR’s successor offered these words in 1945 as Nazi Germany lay defeated and the final blows against imperial Japan were still to come:
This year the men and women of our armed forces and many civilians as well are celebrating the anniversary of American independence in other countries throughout the world.
Citizens of these other lands will understand what we celebrate and why, for freedom is dear to the hearts of all men everywhere. In other lands, others will worship honoring our declaration that all men are created equal and are endowed with certain inalienable rights — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Here at home on this July Fourth, 1945, let us honor our nation’s creed of liberty and the men and women of our armed forces who are carrying this creed with them throughout the world.