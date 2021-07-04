Editorial: Past presidents’ wartime words inspire on July 4

We’re blessed to be at peace this Independence Day — with other nations, if not completely among ourselves.

Few among us can reasonably believe that the United States in 2021 faces crises remotely comparable to those that most sorely tested our unity or our national freedom.

If we believe otherwise, it’s perhaps useful to hear what some of our greatest presidents had to say when the Fourth of July fell for them in the midst of our most momentous conflicts.

We turn the rest of this editorial over to them, except for brief comments to set context.

Abraham Lincoln

On July 4, 1861, Lincoln sent a message to Congress as it convened for the first time since the Civil War began at Fort Sumter.

(The war) presents to the whole family of man the question whether a constitutional republic, or democracy — a government of the people by the same people — can or can not maintain its territorial integrity against its own domestic foes. ...

It forces us to ask: Is there in all republics this inherent and fatal weakness? Must a government of necessity be too strong for the liberties of its own people, or too weak to maintain its own existence? …