Editorial: Public-private partnerships spark progress

North Platte’s renewal has taken another mighty step with the City Council’s final agreement to help facilitate Platte River Mall’s makeover.
It follows downtown’s renovation into the historic Canteen District, also with both public and private investment.
Next up: Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant, next to the city’s wastewater plant, and the Lincoln County industrial “rail park” outside Hershey.
The Nebraska cattle producers organizing the beef plant are expected to ask the city to sell the retired sewer lagoon where they want to build and provide tax increment financing to help gradually offset the cost of raising the lagoon surface 5 feet first.
The rail-park project already is a public-private partnership. It’s spearheaded by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which got planning grants from the city’s Quality Growth Fund and Nebraska Public Power District. The state, Lincoln County and the village of Hershey likely will be involved, too.
What’s common to all these projects?
Private enterprise teaming with local self-government.
Not either-or. Both-and.
We’re glad a consistent 4-3 City Council majority (with one member recusing himself due to a conflict of interest) subscribed to both-and thinking in approving the city’s share of Rev Development LLC’s financing package.
We’re distressed that some residents still regard financial collaboration between local government and private enterprise as moving us (to quote one dissenting council member) “one step closer to a socialistic society.”
City Councilman Pete Volz answered that incisively before Tuesday night’s final vote:
“We throw the term ‘government’ around like it is a four-letter word. A lot of times, it is. But we are the government, right here, in this case, today in this council chamber. ...
“Government is not turning this into a socialistic endeavor. It is facilitating a means to an end.”
Precisely.
Can anyone seriously believe the mall project, or any of the other TIF-aided housing or business projects the City Council has approved since 2018, would be happening had their developers asked our taxpayers to immediately cough up millions of dollars?
If they had, they’d have been laughed out of City Hall with 8-0 “no” votes chasing them.
Conversely, how many developers were clamoring to build here or renovate the mall while bearing 100% of the costs and offering us an immediate boost in taxable valuations?
Either-or wasn’t cutting it.
Once more, please consider these points:
» Who’s responsible for Rev’s expected $75 million construction bill to reinvent our mall?
Rev’s owners are. Not the city.
» Of Rev’s $75 million in financing, only 1.3% — the two-stage, $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan from reserved city sales taxes — comes from existing city tax dollars.
Rev has to pay that loan back, with interest, if its project fails. And should it come to that, it won’t come close to recouping $15.63 million over time via TIF and the coming mall-only “enhanced employment area” tax.
Note well: That $15.63 million does not now exist. Without the mall project, it never will.
As we explained here a couple of weeks ago, city property tax needs will go down as our “regular” 1.5% city sales tax proceeds go up from construction spending and more shoppers and diners from our region.
That’s immediate property tax relief, with more coming once TIF runs its course and the mall’s expected valuation growth is fully taxed.
Isn’t that the “end” we all want?
We think most of us agree we ourselves ought to handle as many of our community’s needs as possible. We look to ourselves first — as individuals or groups — and only look to government to help with things we can’t pull off ourselves.
If we look to ourselves first, doesn’t it follow that our local leaders — our neighbors, whom we elect or employ — most appropriately ought to facilitate “a means to an end”? Especially when it costs little to nothing upfront?
If they don’t have enough means, then and only then should they and we look to our state leaders — as with the rail-park project — and, as a last resort, our federal leaders.
Now that we’re embracing public-private partnerships, through TIF and now EEA, we’re finding partners in restoring North Platte as the thriving regional trade center it was.
The mall’s revival has begun. We’ve got similar partnerships on deck with the beef plant and the rail park. Let’s keep going.