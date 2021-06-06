Editorial: Public-private partnerships spark progress

» Who’s responsible for Rev’s expected $75 million construction bill to reinvent our mall?

Rev’s owners are. Not the city.

» Of Rev’s $75 million in financing, only 1.3% — the two-stage, $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan from reserved city sales taxes — comes from existing city tax dollars.

Rev has to pay that loan back, with interest, if its project fails. And should it come to that, it won’t come close to recouping $15.63 million over time via TIF and the coming mall-only “enhanced employment area” tax.

Note well: That $15.63 million does not now exist. Without the mall project, it never will.

As we explained here a couple of weeks ago, city property tax needs will go down as our “regular” 1.5% city sales tax proceeds go up from construction spending and more shoppers and diners from our region.

That’s immediate property tax relief, with more coming once TIF runs its course and the mall’s expected valuation growth is fully taxed.

Isn’t that the “end” we all want?