Americans are being encouraged to assume, as the election of a president approaches, that the outcome cannot be trusted if it involves any substantial number of ballots cast other than at physical polling places.
Such insinuations cast unjust shadows over those who would deliver at least some of those ballots — our local postal workers — and our local officials who carry out the elections and collect and count the ballots.
We have only one thing to say about these matters, and it’s based on the people whom we — and you — know best:
Any assault on or insinuation about the honesty, integrity and patriotism of our state’s postal workers and election officials should be treated with nothing less than contempt.
Granted, we have not heard influential Nebraskans so insult their fellow Nebraskans in a broadly public manner. May it never be.
This, rather, is directed more at those tempted to take the things being said or implied nationally and apply them, by rumor or online modes of communication, to neighbors who have sometimes devoted years to carrying out the open, fair and free elections we expect.
Those neighbors should never be made pawns for anybody’s hidden agendas.
It should go without saying that one of a nation’s first responsibilities is to ensure efficient and reasonably prompt mail service. This newspaper is one of countless businesses that depend on it.
So do our rural neighbors, miles away from a county-seat courthouse drop box, deserve to know — should they choose early voting — that their votes will be counted if they mail them soon enough.
Our local postal workers move heaven and earth to ensure the mail service we need with the resources they’re given. That there’s even a national question about ensuring they have what they need — and in an election year, no less — is shocking indeed.
None of us should ever fail to thank and support our postal carriers, clerks, sorters and drivers.
The same goes for our election workers.
If you look at Nebraska’s state and local history books, you’ll read a few colorful tales about early election races and county-seat battles decided by mysterious fires or ballots that strangely disappeared or even appeared.
That hasn’t been our reality in Nebraska for many decades now.
Over the last 50 years alone, a series of Nebraska secretaries of state — Allen Beermann, Scott Moore, our former North Platte townsman John Gale and now Bob Evnen — has enjoyed well-deserved reputations for absolute integrity in conducting elections.
That’s no less true about veteran Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell, her late predecessor and boss Nadine Heath and all the office employees and Election Day volunteers they’ve both worked with over the years.
As he did before the May primary, Evnen has said he’ll ensure every registered voter receives an application for a “early voting” ballot well before the Nov. 3 general election. Rossell already planned to do likewise again here in Lincoln County.
Please note well the word “application.”
It remains up to the voter to decide whether to vote in person on Election Day or fill out and return the application to the courthouse to receive a blank ballot to cast and return.
Those who choose the latter will get their blank ballot in the mail, but the finished ballot doesn’t have to be mailed back.
It may be delivered in person to their courthouse or deposited in the courthouse drop box. (Lincoln County’s is in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across North Jeffers Street.)
The important thing is to complete the early-voting ballot, seal it in the provided envelope, sign that envelope where indicated — that’s like signing the polling book on Election Day — and ensure it’s in your county election office’s hands by 8 p.m. CT on Nov. 3.
Or you can bypass all that and vote in person on Election Day. Once again, however, COVID-19 will be less likely to spread through close contact in polling places if people use the early-voting option. Those who did in May helped the state set an all-time primary turnout record.
One thing is certain: No matter which voting mode you choose, you may be absolutely sure of the honesty, devotion and integrity of your county and Nebraska election officials.
And we’ll have a problem with those who say otherwise just because they read something somewhere.
