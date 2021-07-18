Editorial: Sustainable Beef plant no ‘done deal’

They don’t. What’s more, there’s no legal way now that the Planning Commission and City Council could complete hearings and votes on a redevelopment plan before Sept. 1, when Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said he hoped construction could start.

If your answer is “We don’t believe you,” well, we don’t know what else to say about that.

Except this: How many businesses, no matter the size, start up with absolutely no idea of what they want to do, how and where?

Before going public, one has to find a reasonable location and at least develop general outlines of a project proposing to spend the $325 million (and likely more) Sustainable Beef would have to spend to build somewhere.

And with so much money involved, wouldn’t you want reasonable odds that the community where they want to build will back you?

It makes more sense to build in North Platte than anywhere else in “God’s Cow Country.”

If we love eating beef, why shouldn’t we be part of getting it from Sandhills pastures to our tables — not least for a potential $1 billion annual economic impact?

But back to the alleged “done deal.”