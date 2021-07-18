Editorial: Sustainable Beef plant no ‘done deal’

It’s been four months today since our Nebraska ranching neighbors first publicly said they want to build an 875-employee beef processing plant in North Platte.
Tomorrow’s meeting of the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee — asking for $1 million in help with the project’s engineering and planning costs — will be the first city government meeting on Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposal since April 6.
That delay, not to mention what the firm is asking for tomorrow, should disprove a persistent, unfair accusation by local opponents.
It roughly goes like this: Sustainable Beef unveiled its proposal March 18 only after completing all of its planning and underhandedly conspiring with community leaders to ambush helpless local residents with an impossible-to-stop “done deal.”
Let’s start there:
How on Earth could it be a “done deal” if Sustainable Beef a) has yet to deliver a formal redevelopment plan to City Hall and b) needs city financial help to fully answer how one safely builds a $325 million beef plant atop an old sewer lagoon?
The city’s elected and appointed officials have repeatedly said they could answer more questions about odors, wastewater treatment and flood protection if they had a formal plan from Sustainable Beef on the table.
They don’t. What’s more, there’s no legal way now that the Planning Commission and City Council could complete hearings and votes on a redevelopment plan before Sept. 1, when Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said he hoped construction could start.
If your answer is “We don’t believe you,” well, we don’t know what else to say about that.
Except this: How many businesses, no matter the size, start up with absolutely no idea of what they want to do, how and where?
Before going public, one has to find a reasonable location and at least develop general outlines of a project proposing to spend the $325 million (and likely more) Sustainable Beef would have to spend to build somewhere.
And with so much money involved, wouldn’t you want reasonable odds that the community where they want to build will back you?
It makes more sense to build in North Platte than anywhere else in “God’s Cow Country.”
If we love eating beef, why shouldn’t we be part of getting it from Sandhills pastures to our tables — not least for a potential $1 billion annual economic impact?
But back to the alleged “done deal.”
The City Council rezoned the land east of Newberry Access for heavy industrial use last September. Seven months passed before the council’s 8-0 vote April 6 — three weeks after Sustainable Beef finally went public — to make the land east of Newberry eligible for tax increment financing.
How much has city government actually committed to this project as the first anniversary of that rezoning vote nears?
QGF money, plus NorthWestern Energy funds available to the city, would be the first.
Here’s what has to happen before anyone ever sees bulldozers, let alone cattle trucks:
» Tomorrow’s QGF meeting, followed by a City Council vote next month on whether to cover what would be about 10% of Sustainable Beef’s planning costs.
» Planning Commission and council hearings and votes on a lagoon-sale-and-TIF plan. Whenever the city gets one.
» Finally — and most critically — public hearings, a public-comment period and a decision by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (and possibly federal agencies) to actually let a plant be built.
The city doesn’t even have the last word. And Sustainable Beef can’t even apply for a state permit until it has secured a building site.
“Done deal,” indeed.
By all means, the people of North Platte need to ask questions. We think the answers will show it’s worth the risk. But we don’t yet know that for sure.
Neither do our leaders, whom we expect to act responsibly no matter how promising a project looks for our city that badly needs to grow and diversify its employment base.