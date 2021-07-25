Editorial: Too many track questions to race to a vote

It’s clear, in pondering reactions to North Platte’s recent big economic projects, that there’s one thing local residents want from their leaders. And one thing they don’t.
They want ample time to speak their minds. And they don’t want elected officials rushing to judgment or rubber-stamping a “done deal.”
We don’t believe the latter has happened with other recent projects. But one can look at calendars, and the number of public hearings and votes each project requires, in weighing whether projects likely to impact our community for generations are being fully examined.
Thus we turn to the proposal for horse racing and casino gambling — made public less than two months ago — between Interstate 80’s two exits.
Two things distinguish North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc.’s plan from Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant, the proposed industrial “rail park” near Hershey and the Platte River Mall redevelopment approved in June:
» Organizers have all but kept city officials in the dark about details.
» They want swift local approval — and, in fact, they hoped to have it by now.
Project leaders applied for a conditional use permit in June. The City Council would have voted on it this month. But the application offered so few details that City Hall pulled it off the agenda.
After that? Organizers first shared their full proposal July 16 — not with the city but with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, which must license horse tracks and casinos.
They didn’t send a copy to City Hall after that, either. They just asked city staff to reschedule their permit.
Now it goes before the Planning Commission Tuesday for a hearing and vote. Unless its members choose to table the permit, council members will hold their public hearing and vote on approval Aug. 17.
If they say “yes,” that will be that — as far as North Platte is concerned. (The state commission would still have to license it.)
Now who’s trying to engineer a “done deal”?
Not City Hall, which already has put it off once.
But here’s why North Platte Exposition and Racing has a far shorter, uh, track to approval than the mall, beef plant or rail park:
» The site already has the needed zoning.
Conditional use permits need only one pair of hearings and votes by the Planning Commission and council. Rezoning ordinances also require two hearings but as many as four votes — one by planners, up to three by the council.
» There’s no tax increment financing or “enhanced employment tax,” as with the mall.
If either were, it would trigger more hearings and votes. Their absence, in this case, minimizes the public input so many demand.
Even Sustainable Beef’s proposal, since its March 18 unveiling, has had almost as many public hearings and votes as the track would. Still more of both lie ahead for the beef plant, because organizers want TIF.
Wouldn’t legalized gambling in North Platte be just as impactful as a beef plant — or more?
Far too many questions must be answered:
» Who pays for extending water, sewer and electric services? Or upgrading East Walker Road?
» If pari mutuel horse racing were viable here, we’d have had it years ago. Organizers say a casino will make it work. If racing fails, then what?
» North Platte could not collect sales taxes at a track or casino under the ballot initiatives Nebraska voters approved in November.
Instead, North Platte and Lincoln County would each get 12.5% of the project’s state gaming taxes. Will that pay for the extra law enforcement needed to police a casino?
» Is our social-safety net in any kind of shape to handle even more gambling addiction on top of the social costs of alcohol and drug addiction that already burden law enforcement, courts and taxpayers?
Voters decided to allow casinos in Nebraska. Whether they come to North Platte is up to us.
To date, no one has anywhere near enough information to make a wise decision. And organizers have been stingy with answers.
They’ll have their first chance to change that Tuesday. Regardless, we recommend the Planning Commission vote to table the North Platte Exposition and Racing project while these questions, and perhaps others, remain unanswered.
That should make sense if you want lots of public input. And especially if you fear “done deals.”