Editorial: Too many track questions to race to a vote

After that? Organizers first shared their full proposal July 16 — not with the city but with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, which must license horse tracks and casinos.

They didn’t send a copy to City Hall after that, either. They just asked city staff to reschedule their permit.

Now it goes before the Planning Commission Tuesday for a hearing and vote. Unless its members choose to table the permit, council members will hold their public hearing and vote on approval Aug. 17.

If they say “yes,” that will be that — as far as North Platte is concerned. (The state commission would still have to license it.)

Now who’s trying to engineer a “done deal”?

Not City Hall, which already has put it off once.

But here’s why North Platte Exposition and Racing has a far shorter, uh, track to approval than the mall, beef plant or rail park:

» The site already has the needed zoning.

Conditional use permits need only one pair of hearings and votes by the Planning Commission and council. Rezoning ordinances also require two hearings but as many as four votes — one by planners, up to three by the council.