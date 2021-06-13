Editorial: We’re so ready to celebrate!

Did you feel like June 2020, the June of COVID-19, was altogether too quiet?
Welcome back to “celebration month.”
Surely nothing can remind us more starkly of how special June is in North Platte — and how fortunate our community is to have three solid weeks of statewide festivals and tourism draws — than having had the pandemic take them away.
We could have written this any Sunday this month. This one made the most sense. So:
» Welcome back (belatedly), Miss Nebraska, which crowned its 35th North Platte winner last night. (And a special “welcome back” to Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen, which went to Omaha from 2017 to 2019 before organizers decided to bring the competition back here.)
» Welcome back, Miss Rodeo Nebraska, which starts its 30th anniversary North Platte contest today and will crown its teen and adult winners Wednesday, the day the 75th annual Buffalo Bill Rodeo begins.
» And welcome back, Nebraskaland Days, to June — where you belong — for the 57th annual “official statewide celebration” and your 54th annual North Platte edition.
By the way, one more “bravo” to Executive Director David Fudge and his NLD staff for the mighty effort they put in last year to attempt something resembling a normal 2020 Nebraskaland Days.
They first postponed that edition from June to August, as you’ll recall. They moved mountains to find new dates for events, plan some form of a parade, book new concert acts on short notice and, of course, have a rodeo where William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody invented the sport in 1882.
COVID-19 proved to be too much. A fresh virus outbreak scrubbed most of the August schedule just as it was starting.
Still, a couple of static events amenable to social distancing (the Competitive Art Show and the Model Train Show come to mind) went on.
And so did the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, which had already started and by necessity became the world’s first professional rodeo staged without fans.
Nebraskaland Days 2020 didn’t go down without a fight. That’s how it should be where the West begins.
So let’s cherish it all the more now in 2021.
All the local events, large and small. The rodeo this coming week. The parade on Saturday. Next week’s Frontier Revue, which missed last year’s celebration entirely for the first time since both the revue and Nebraskaland Days debuted in Lincoln in 1965.
And, of course, the Viaero Wireless Summer Jam concerts to cap it all off June 25 and 26.
Special thanks to concert headliners Luke Combs and Toby Keith, who were supposed to be here last year but readily rescheduled for our 2021 celebration.
There’s just no comparison between a June with our celebrations and a June without. It’s worthwhile to take a moment to review just how North Platte got them all.
It was the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission that launched Nebraskaland Days in 1965 in the state’s capital city. (The parade itself came first, in 1964 — meaning Saturday’s parade is still the 57th Nebraskaland Days Parade, even though the pandemic took away the parade’s “annual” title.)
But NLD wasn’t automatically intended to stay in the east. Game and Parks accepted statewide bids. North Platte beat Lincoln and three other west central Nebraska cities (Ogallala, Valentine and McCook) and became permanent host.
Nearly 20 years later, Miss Nebraska organizers decided to hold their 1985 event in North Platte. It went so well that they stayed. (Exactly 25 years later, Teresa Scanlan of Scottsbluff-Gering was crowned at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center on her way to becoming the only Miss Nebraska to win Miss America.)
Then Miss Rodeo Nebraska followed suit in 1991, relocating from Burwell to fill the gap and complete our three solid weeks of celebrations. (It didn’t hurt that both Nebraskaland Days and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo had stage and rodeo pageant traditions before the statewide ones came.)
One statewide event helped draw another, and both helped draw the third. That’s how Buffalo Bill’s hometown and the home of the World War II Canteen also became the town where Nebraska celebrates for almost the entire month of June.