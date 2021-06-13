Editorial: We’re so ready to celebrate!

They first postponed that edition from June to August, as you’ll recall. They moved mountains to find new dates for events, plan some form of a parade, book new concert acts on short notice and, of course, have a rodeo where William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody invented the sport in 1882.

COVID-19 proved to be too much. A fresh virus outbreak scrubbed most of the August schedule just as it was starting.

Still, a couple of static events amenable to social distancing (the Competitive Art Show and the Model Train Show come to mind) went on.

And so did the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, which had already started and by necessity became the world’s first professional rodeo staged without fans.

Nebraskaland Days 2020 didn’t go down without a fight. That’s how it should be where the West begins.

So let’s cherish it all the more now in 2021.

All the local events, large and small. The rodeo this coming week. The parade on Saturday. Next week’s Frontier Revue, which missed last year’s celebration entirely for the first time since both the revue and Nebraskaland Days debuted in Lincoln in 1965.

And, of course, the Viaero Wireless Summer Jam concerts to cap it all off June 25 and 26.