For our own sakes, study ‘racinos’ first

The first temporary casinos are open at two Nebraska horse tracks under the voter-approved 2020 initiatives allowing them if they’re part of a “racino.”

Now that they are, some western Nebraskans don’t want to wait two years or more to rake in dough themselves.

Before allowing more horse track-casino combinations, state senators in 2022 mandated market and socioeconomic studies of the racinos planned or under way at Nebraska’s six existing tracks.

Legislative Bill 876 effectively put off adding more — including in North Platte, Ogallala and/or Gering — until at least the 2025 deadline for those studies.

Sen. Mike Jacobson and others think that’s unfair. Citing majority Lincoln County support for racinos in 2020, and despite his own personal “no” vote then, Jacobson introduced LB 148 last week to let the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approve racinos west of the 100th meridian anyway.

With Grand Island’s temporary casino bound to attract locals, he said, it’s only fair to let North Platte get its cut of gambling taxes sooner to cope with gambling’s social costs. And, of course, collect its economic benefits.

There’s no stopping the galloping homestretch run of the forces that kept working to break down Nebraskans’ opposition to casinos and finally achieved their goal.

But we hear that “government should be run like a business” about as often as we hear “the voters have spoken” on this or that matter in public affairs.

Let’s do so this time.

Like Sen. Jacobson, The Telegraph opposed the 2020 racino initiatives. Our Oct. 25 editorial before that election coupled warnings about the inevitable social costs with a healthy dose of doubt that the whole affair was really about growing horse racing in Nebraska.

Let’s consider each side of the coin — the horse-track side and casino side — and remember that not one but two west central Nebraska cities, North Platte and Ogallala, want the action.

First, the obvious: Horse racing with pari-mutuel betting has never existed in this state west of Grand Island and Hastings. And only Fonner Park has a race meet of any length these days.

Can enough horses be raised, owners found and fans attracted to support two tracks just 50 miles apart in Nebraska’s most sparsely populated area?

We don’t think so. We agree with Sen. Jacobson: Either North Platte or Ogallala will get a track. Not both. (We also doubt the Panhandle can support more than one at most.)

So doesn’t it make business sense to let the required studies play out — if growing horse racing is the point — to confirm which city has the better case?

That said, we’ve never believed this was about horse racing.

Iowa years ago authorized gambling on riverboats — then eventually dropped the pretense and let their operators dock the boats and just do land-based casinos.

No, this is about joining the other states that don’t want Las Vegas and Atlantic City to get all the gambling bucks.

But we aren’t in Omaha, Lincoln or even the Grand Island-Hastings-Kearney area, which itself has more people in a small region than our part of the state.

From a statewide perspective, ought not solid, impartial evidence be collected before the Racing and Gaming Commission makes what we see as the inevitable choice between North Platte and Ogallala?

With due respect to the would-be proprietors of either city’s racino, running government “like a business” means one doesn’t take every suitor’s proposal or feasibility study at face value.

One ought to do some independent research first — the supposed purpose of the studies senators ordered a year ago.

Believe us, we’re not siding with the existing horse tracks here. There’s no question that they accompanied their push for a moratorium on new racinos with crocodile tears that they didn’t think the 2020 voter initiatives would trigger proposals for more.

We simply believe — in the case of North Platte and our close neighbor to the west, with Nebraska’s largest outdoor tourist attraction in Lake McConaughy — that it makes sense to let LB 876’s statewide studies be done first.

We don’t want to see either city use up prime Interstate 80 frontage and then wind up with abandoned facilities in a few years.

And the delay would give residents of both cities more time to decide if what statewide voters decided is best for Nebraska is actually best for them.