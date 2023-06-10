When a recruit, sailor or soldier, arrives at the basic training camp for their selected branch, they are immediately divided into divisions based on their date of arrival. While men and women co-exist in a division, they are separated for housing but these young adults work and train together.

Together.

From all parts of the world. Some have never left their home state. Some have not traveled by airplane until they were headed to boot camp. Some have ventured to foreign countries already. Some are working to become United States citizens while they are trained at boot camp.

They are different from the person on their right or on their left. They do not share all the same experiences or views. Regardless of their civilian life before basic training, inner city, suburban or village, they come together and are molded into sailors or soldiers in the United States military. They train, eat and learn together. They work together toward a common goal while they also maintain individual goals.

No matter their life story, their trauma, their orientation, or their nationality, they come together.

For the common goal.

They are united.

They are one.

The last Sunday in May we celebrated Pentecost. On this day, as promised by Jesus Christ, the Advocate was sent to us by God the Creator to be with us, to abide in us forever. Christ told us of his accession to Heaven and is now seated with God the Creator.

And now, the first Sunday of June we celebrated Trinity Sunday. A Sunday to celebrate God the Creator, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit as one God. In our Sunday worship we pray through Jesus Christ who lives and reigns with you (God the Creator) in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.

One God.

Recently in the devotion from These Days, we were directed to 2 Corinthians 13:11b: “Agree with one another; live in peace and the God of love and peace will be with you.”

We do not always agree with the one on our right or the one on our left. But we can still live in peace. We can, though sometimes we chose not to, we can work toward a common goal. We, if we allow ourselves, can learn from those on our right or on our left. We can share our experiences and learn about others. We can work together toward a common goal and still maintain our individual goals.

There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus. — Galatians 3:28

We can be united while continuing our individuality. We can. The Trinitarian God showed us how and continues to show us.

“The Trinitarian God — Creator, Christ, and ever-present Spirit — who calls us together and shows us how to live with one another in love and peace,” from These Days. “This is holy community, designed and desired by God.

“God in Community, Holy in One calls us to be in harmony with one another.”

As we sit in these days after Pentecost and Trinity Sunday, I pray that you find yourself united as one with another in peace. Perhaps the other is on your right or on your left. Perhaps the other is from a foreign land or just across the street.

We are all a part of God’s world. We are here for a common goal.

We can be united.

Let’s be one … together.