From the pulpit: God’s perfect timing

God has perfect timing. He is never a minute late and never a minute early. As God, he is consistent, precisely on time. God also has a master plan for humanity. That plan included sending His only Son, Jesus, to go to the cross for the sins of the world, providing salvation for all who believe.
One passage that reveals that is Galatians 4:4, 5: “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law …” (English Standard Version).
The phrase “fullness of time” refers to perfect timing. When fruit on a tree is ready to fall off, that is perfectly ripe. That is what “the fullness of time” means; it was a time that was just right for Jesus to be born.
One of my favorite memories of Christmas as a child is going to bed on Christmas Eve and hearing my parents cut wrapping paper for the presents to wrap them. There were a lot of paper sounds. Of course, everything had to be done on time so that we kids could open our Christmas presents early on Christmas morning.
The Christmas story has several parts that reveal the perfect timing of God. Let us explore some of them together.
First, in Luke 2, Caesar Augustus issued a decree that everyone should be taxed and registered in their hometown. Since Joseph was of the Davidic line, Bethlehem was their hometown, so Joseph and Mary traveled from Nazareth (in northern Israel) to Bethlehem (southern Israel, near Jerusalem). The timing of that decree allowed Jesus to be born in Bethlehem to fulfill prophecy from Micah 5:2 that speaks of a ruler (referring to Jesus) being born in Bethlehem. That is God’s perfect timing.
Even Joseph and Mary’s entrance into Bethlehem so that there would be no room in the inn was part of God’s perfect timing. Jesus would then be born in a stable and laid in a manger, a beautiful part of the Christmas story (Luke 2:7). The announcement to the shepherds by the angel about Jesus’ birth enabled the shepherds to go and worship Jesus the very night he was born (Luke 2:15,16). The star appeared to the Magi at just the right time, leading them from Jerusalem to Bethlehem to worship Jesus (Luke 2:9, 10).
When Jesus went back to heaven, an angel said to his disciples in Acts 1:11b, “This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven” (English Standard Version). That was around 2,000 years ago. He has not returned yet, but it will be at God’s perfect timing when He does.
The greatest gift ever given was when God gave His Son to die for all of our sins. Have you accepted Him? John 1:12 says, “But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (English Standard Version). If you have not yet become God’s child, you can today and thank Him for saving you in His perfect timing.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!