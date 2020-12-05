From the pulpit: God’s perfect timing

God has perfect timing. He is never a minute late and never a minute early. As God, he is consistent, precisely on time. God also has a master plan for humanity. That plan included sending His only Son, Jesus, to go to the cross for the sins of the world, providing salvation for all who believe.

One passage that reveals that is Galatians 4:4, 5: “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law …” (English Standard Version).

The phrase “fullness of time” refers to perfect timing. When fruit on a tree is ready to fall off, that is perfectly ripe. That is what “the fullness of time” means; it was a time that was just right for Jesus to be born.

One of my favorite memories of Christmas as a child is going to bed on Christmas Eve and hearing my parents cut wrapping paper for the presents to wrap them. There were a lot of paper sounds. Of course, everything had to be done on time so that we kids could open our Christmas presents early on Christmas morning.

The Christmas story has several parts that reveal the perfect timing of God. Let us explore some of them together.