From the pulpit: They are us

I watched the debate this week. It was sad. It was embarrassing. It was shameful. The easy thing to do was to blame politicians for what happened in that debate. Others might decide to blame the media for somehow creating what happened.

Blaming the “other” or the “system” might make us feel better, but that would be misguided. The first thing we need to do is to look at ourselves. President Trump and Vice President Biden, as they debated, held up a mirror to the citizens of our nation and showed us who we have become as a people. The result was not pretty.

We, as a people, have failed to love our neighbor. Instead of seeking to know, listen to and care about those around us that are “other” or different than us, we have chosen to vilify anyone who disagrees with us. Sometimes we do that face to face. More often, what we do is get online where we can label, shame and humiliate people who are in any way “different” from us. Scripture says that we should be “quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry” (James 1:19). We have decided as a people that we should never listen but should talk over people, be quick to take offense and cast ourselves as a victim of other people’s opinions that are different from ours.