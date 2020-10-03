From the pulpit: They are us

I watched the debate this week. It was sad. It was embarrassing. It was shameful. The easy thing to do was to blame politicians for what happened in that debate. Others might decide to blame the media for somehow creating what happened.
Blaming the “other” or the “system” might make us feel better, but that would be misguided. The first thing we need to do is to look at ourselves. President Trump and Vice President Biden, as they debated, held up a mirror to the citizens of our nation and showed us who we have become as a people. The result was not pretty.
We, as a people, have failed to love our neighbor. Instead of seeking to know, listen to and care about those around us that are “other” or different than us, we have chosen to vilify anyone who disagrees with us. Sometimes we do that face to face. More often, what we do is get online where we can label, shame and humiliate people who are in any way “different” from us. Scripture says that we should be “quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry” (James 1:19). We have decided as a people that we should never listen but should talk over people, be quick to take offense and cast ourselves as a victim of other people’s opinions that are different from ours.
We, as a nation, have given up on any sort of civility, cooperation and dialogue. It used to be, even in difficult discussions, we valued kindness, honesty and character. We could passionately disagree without resorting to lying, name calling and humiliating others. We even occasionally believed in some concepts called reason and logic. No more!
We may have seen a lack of civility and dialogue in the recent presidential debate, but we also see the same kind of reprehensible behavior in the stores we shop in, the way we treat the people down the street, the way we fail to maintain long-term friendships and even the way that we act toward one another in our churches.
The Bible calls Christians to be reconcilers and peacemakers (Matthew 5). The Scripture makes it clear that we who are believers are to live out the truth of God’s forgiveness through promoting a culture of reconciliation between people and God and between persons with one another (2 Corinthians 5). We are to be salt and light in a dark and flavorless world. In order to do this, we must set aside our frustrations, truly listen to people, empathize and care about them, and do justice for those who have been truly mistreated. We must set aside our desire to be seen as right in another’s eyes once in a while, in order to choose to be loving instead.
Be the change you want to see in the world. Solving the world’s problems begins with acknowledging our own problems, seeking forgiveness and following the Way of Jesus.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte
