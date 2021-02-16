Guest opinion: 'Spirit' of North Platte came to the rescue

The good people of North Platte saved our bacon.
As my wife and I write this, it was exactly one year ago we experienced the spirit of North Platte.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 9 p.m. we pulled off I-80 to our favorite La Quinta for the night after 13 hours and 850 miles from Kalamazoo, Michigan. As I hit the brakes to take our vehicle off cruise control, a terrible racket ensued. What was it? A pavement change or brake issues? Who knew — but we were tired and there for a fine evening and breakfast. We dawdled in the morning since we had a relatively short ride left to Denver to visit with our daughters and son-in-law.
Unfortunately, the car fairy had not fixed the problem and we needed help. A Google search showed a very high rating for Ellett’s Automotive, so we hobbled there. Carlyn and Dave Burkholder checked it; maybe wheel bearings or brakes were the problem. They were super busy like any five-star shop, so understanding we were a long way from home, Carlyn got on the phone with Eric Lowman and those two arranged to get us right into his shop.
Eric diagnosed the problem as a transfer case problem. But because it was a 2008 Range Rover, he didn’t have the wherewithal to take it on. Eric wouldn’t even charge us anything, saying, “Estimates are free here!”
After Eric consulted with the Burkholders at Ellett’s, they recommended we drive over to DJ Automotive & Transmissions, so we rolled there. They were very busy, too, but promised to look at it the first thing Friday, the next day. Jill Painter, owner along with husband Justin, took us and all of our luggage across town, recommending the Ramada Inn for many reasons that all turned out to be true.
Nancy at the front desk gave us a great extended-stay rate after hearing of our situation, The next morning, Justin at DJ’s called to let us know we had lost a bearing in the transfer case, taking out a seal, leaking out oil and kaboom! Justin got on it and ordered the right part from Lincoln, hoping it would arrive Monday or Tuesday.
With guidance from Janice working breakfast at the Ramada, we learned of your city’s fine shuttle system. They arranged to pick us up and bring us to DJ’s to pick up our bicycles and some other stuff and bring us back, all for $9 round trip.
That weekend we explored North Platte on bikes and shuttles. We visited the rail yard with great descriptions from Dan Dishman. Later that day we biked to Pal’s for some mighty fine craft beers and eats. Very friendly people were there too.
The transfer case arrived on Tuesday. During the replacement process, Justin discovered the grooved spline of the transmission was ground down to nothing, so the transmission now needed to be replaced, too. Justin was on the hunt again to find a replacement, which he did from Omaha.
Jonathan Jenkins, manager at the Ramada, found a way for us to stay another night even with a big convention coming in. We rented a car the next day from Enterprise to drive one way to our kids in Denver. We arranged to have the Ranger flatbedded to Denver when the assembly was completed to have the component’s software reflashed so it would talk with the engine at the dealership there.
Long story, we know, but we would really like to thank and recognize the people of North Platte for their help! We were treated well from everyone we encountered. You should be proud of the people you nurture in your city. Maybe it goes back to the ladies who helped soldiers passing through on trains during WWII. Whatever it is, it is what makes your city and this country great!
One year later and the Range Rover is going strong.
Darrel and Marci Bushhouse
Portage, Michigan