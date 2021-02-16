Guest opinion: 'Spirit' of North Platte came to the rescue

The good people of North Platte saved our bacon.

As my wife and I write this, it was exactly one year ago we experienced the spirit of North Platte.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 9 p.m. we pulled off I-80 to our favorite La Quinta for the night after 13 hours and 850 miles from Kalamazoo, Michigan. As I hit the brakes to take our vehicle off cruise control, a terrible racket ensued. What was it? A pavement change or brake issues? Who knew — but we were tired and there for a fine evening and breakfast. We dawdled in the morning since we had a relatively short ride left to Denver to visit with our daughters and son-in-law.

Unfortunately, the car fairy had not fixed the problem and we needed help. A Google search showed a very high rating for Ellett’s Automotive, so we hobbled there. Carlyn and Dave Burkholder checked it; maybe wheel bearings or brakes were the problem. They were super busy like any five-star shop, so understanding we were a long way from home, Carlyn got on the phone with Eric Lowman and those two arranged to get us right into his shop.

Eric diagnosed the problem as a transfer case problem. But because it was a 2008 Range Rover, he didn’t have the wherewithal to take it on. Eric wouldn’t even charge us anything, saying, “Estimates are free here!”