One indisputable fact stands out amid the hyperpartisan wreckage of the 2023 Nebraska Legislature:

An apparently secure two-thirds conservative majority blew its best and perhaps only opportunity in 50 years to protect unborn human beings against destruction in the womb for reasons of sheer convenience.

Fallout from the Unicameral’s one-vote failure April 27 to advance the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill to a final vote has focused on the most proximal reason it fell short.

That would be the decision of state Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, one of Legislative Bill 626’s cosponsors, to decline to vote when the time came to break the usual liberal filibuster.

But we’re compelled to say — recall that we cheered Roe v. Wade’s reversal last summer and called on senators to protect unborn life posthaste — that LB 626 was placed on thin ice well before Riepe’s non-vote.

Two months before, to be precise.

Even in a state with a sizable anti-abortion majority, the large numbers of abortion-rights advocates in Omaha and Lincoln guaranteed that stricter abortion controls in Nebraska weren’t inevitable after Roe’s reversal.

It should have been obvious that, in the event the U.S. Supreme Court changed its mind on Roe as it did, the Legislature’s abortion opponents needed to make their most of it without pushing other divisive issues.

They needed to demonstrate — against the inevitable liberal charges of callousness, hypocrisy and indifference to mothers and their born children — that they indeed value the full humanity and equal dignity of all human beings, from conception to natural death.

We warned as much here Jan. 29. “It’s time,” we wrote, “for pro-life Nebraskans and their elected representatives to prove they do, against those insisting they never have.”

A few did prove this during LB 626’s debates, including North Platte’s own state Sen. Mike Jacobson. He spoke movingly on the Unicameral floor about his and wife Julie’s struggles with miscarriages, their son’s premature birth and death and their adoptions of their other two children, now both adults.

We don’t believe Jacobson is alone on the floor. So how did pro-lifers manage to lose the battle over LB 626?

It was set up when the Health and Human Services Committee majority that sent the abortion bill to the floor also advanced LB 574, the bill to forbid transgender health care for minors.

You know the rest: One outraged liberal Omaha lawmaker, sustained by others, launched the Unicameral’s most scorched-earth filibuster in memory.

No matter their constituents’ feelings about LB 574 and its goals, conservative senators should have realized that advancing it to the floor this session — apparently to satisfy their party’s national agenda — was most foolish.

Day after day, liberal senators used LB 574 to pound on the very “They have no heart” theme conservatives most needed to avoid, given their long-awaited opportunity to more fully protect the unborn from unwarranted termination. Conservatives’ floor arguments on both bills couldn’t overcome that perception.

LB 626’s supporters apparently never even thought of voicing another argument we’ve offered here: Roe’s denial of the full humanity of the unborn matches the attitudes about and treatment of African Americans, Native Americans, European Jews in the Holocaust and too many other groups in world history’s most awful displays of inhumanity. This must not stand.

Liberals needed to be persuaded to at least help ensure that LB 626 covered all the gray-area situations doctors face when the lives of both mothers and their unborn children are on the line. We urged this in our Jan. 29 editorial. But the well was too poisoned.

Finally, Sen. Riepe, a retired hospital administrator, pushed for a less stringent 12-week abortion ban and then sat out the cloture vote when his fellow LB 626 cosponsors resisted his efforts.

Thus pro-life Nebraskans got nothing.

We agree with what Jacobson told The Telegraph in the disaster’s wake: Though he (and we) backed LB 626, a 12-week ban is better than Nebraska’s 20-week ban. Anything that protects more unborn lives is welcome.

But even a 12-week ban seems unlikely now. The grave damage to the Unicameral’s collegiality probably won’t dissipate while this set of 49 senators remains together.

All Nebraskans have lost from the open warfare between the Legislature’s extreme left and right poles. But unborn Nebraskans once more have lost the most. It didn’t have to be that way.