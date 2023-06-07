Like it or not, we are the intended audience for what currently passes as politics. Those seeking elective office and pushing partisan agendas do not cast about blindly.

At the national and even state levels, politicians and their backers labor mightily and study much before landing on what messages to push, what tone to evoke, what appeal to make to voters.

Fortunes are spent to gauge likely voter response to campaign concepts before a single speech is written or television ad is cut. Even at local levels, too often elected officials couch their pitches in language that can be more accurately described as sloganeering than serious, thoughtful discussion of issues.

The campaign for the Republicans’ 2024 presidential nominee is underway. It is only the middle of 2023, and we are already awash in apocalyptic assertions.

A new leader in the war against “wokeness” is needed or the country we love will be lost. The “deep state” must be ousted, and that can be accomplished in six months. Or is it going to take eight years?

The election will be rigged confirming the death of our democratic system — unless, of course, the person making that allegation wins. Immigrants will steal America. But we do not have enough willing workers to do required tasks leaving us at the mercy of other nations.

Russia and China will dominate the United States into socialist communes unless we elect someone to buddy up to their dictator leaders.

The incumbent president being a Democrat minimizes, to an extent, the silliness coming from that side of the aisle so far. But we have already heard the age-old scare tactic that electing a Republican means the end to Social Security and Medicare, ignoring the fiscal reality that doing nothing on those programs will have both running out of money in short order.

And the most recent borrowing limit fiasco produced plenty of pronouncements that the Republicans were willing to crash the international financial system to please the GOP base. Really?

In Nebraska, the grease fire that was this past legislative session was largely the result of a few senators’ efforts to push a national, hard-right partisan agenda in Republican-dominated state legislatures across the country.

The scheme included culture war items like banning drag queen shows, restricting transgender health care, removing books from libraries and delineating what parts of American history can and cannot be taught.

In Nebraska, the effort was met by the collective unwillingness of Republican state senators who knew better to push back. For fear of political reprisal? Possible loss of a re-election campaign?

Near the end, Gov. Jim Pillen declared passage of the bill that, in part, prevents parents, guided by doctors, from making medical decision for their transgender children to be “the most significant win for social conservative agenda in over a generation of Nebraska.” That was only shortly before Pillen line-item vetoed workforce housing funds and Medicaid reimbursement dollars for health care providers that rural senators had vigorously asserted were essential to the fiscal and literal health of out-state Nebraska; only to have those same senators meekly refuse to vote to override those vetoes.

Locally, we have three city council members who regularly vote against granting available public incentives for positive development. In a region that depends on the financial lifeline of federally funded agriculture programs, one might think the refrain that government should not be deciding winners and losers — or that the “free market” should be left to find its own level — would get limited traction. But simple slogans replace thoughtful analysis.

Ideally, politics in a representative democracy is the mechanism through which effective public policy is adopted and implemented.

In theory, voters elect well-qualified representatives who will thoughtfully consider issues on their merits, study relevant data, receive input of bona fide experts, genuinely debate their colleagues, and reach consensus on an approach to address the problem.

Instead, politics has become an end to itself, a disingenuous performance aimed at re-election and maintaining supremacy. Conjured boogeymen are heroically slain. Imagined grievances are endlessly aired. Fabricated crises are handily solved. The partisan sidelines cheer.

But we, the intended audience for this elective office sales pitch, have the ultimate say. We can refuse to vote for those whose campaigns consist of mindless sloganeering and instead support thoughtful and pragmatic candidates.

We can refuse to re-elect those whose time in office is marked primarily by toeing the party line regardless of conscience or doing the right thing. Really, we the people can.