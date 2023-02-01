Julie Geiser: Light goose conservation order season begins

Efforts to control the light goose population continues with the light goose conservation order, which begins Feb. 10.

The dates for the conservation order are Feb. 10 to April 15 in the East Zone and the Rainwater Basin and Feb. 10 to April 5 in the West Zone.

White and blue-phase snow geese and Ross’s geese may be taken statewide during the conservation order, but different regulations apply in each zone.

Read the "2022/2023 Nebraska Waterfowl Guide" for all the regulations for the conservation order. Guides are available at local vendors, Game and Parks offices and the web site at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.

There is a considerable effort to reduce the mid-continent snow goose population because of the damage caused to sub-Arctic and Arctic habitats. The need for additional hunting for population control requires a special action, such as the conservation order.

There are no bag or possession limits during the conservation order and hunters may shoot 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters may use unplugged shotguns and electronic calls during the conservation action season.

Snow geese are not only a challenge to hunt but are impressive to view as thousands of these white birds feed and roost together in massive swarms. Geese will be utilizing Nebraska’s reservoirs and surrounding agricultural fields before heading to their northern breeding grounds.

Snow goose hunting tips

Hunting snow geese requires some pre-hunt scouting. Start by driving back roads to locate fields where snow geese are feeding then contact the landowner for permission to hunt.

Look for birds using reservoirs, smaller lakes and ponds, then quickly pattern where the birds go and the time of day they travel from feeding to resting and watering locations.

Snow geese usually return to a field until the food there is depleted. They won't return to a place where they have been hunted frequently.

They travel in large flocks and examine potential feeding and resting places for signs of danger before landing. The work of finding a good field and setting out decoys may result in two or three successful hunts in the evenings and mornings.

After that the birds may be gone and its back to scouting.

Hunters may use upwards of 1,000 or more decoys to try and lure flocks of snow geese into a decoy spread.

Make several landing holes in a decoy spread. Snow geese literally pile on top of each other in a field. Leaving openings in a spread gives the birds places to set down.

Some hunters have success by setting their decoys in a teardrop or horseshoe shape then positioning blinds near landing holes to provide in-range shots.

If the geese seem to prefer one landing area over others move hunters into that spot. If geese are landing short of the spread or in an unanticipated area, try moving some of your decoys into that area and use them as “blockers” forcing the birds to land elsewhere.

If the geese aren't coming all the way to a decoy spread, move hunters and blinds away from the decoys, placing them downwind where flocks will pass close by within shotgun range as they swing around the spread.

Moving 30 or more yards downwind of the decoys when birds won’t commit is one of the best ways to shoot a few.

Many snow goose hunters wear white clothes and become decoys themselves, others wear camouflage gear — both will shoot from a lying position or will prop themselves up with a backrest. Other hunters like layout blinds while others sit upright in small portable blinds.

The use of electronic callers, which are legal only during the conservation season, will increase your success. Leave the call on at top volume until the birds are close enough for shooting on windy days .

On calm days slowly turn the volume down as the geese approach for a more natural sound.

As the geese near the spread use traditional reed calls along with the electronic calls and allow some birds to touch ground before shooting. Always keeping safe shooting zones in mind.

There are not many outdoor experiences that can compare with being in the middle of a swirling swarm of several thousand squawking snow geese coming into a decoy spread.

Bird watchers and photographers can also spend time in the field enjoying the great masses of migrating snow geese.

Spotted skunk sightings

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for sightings of the eastern spotted skunk within the state.

Populations of eastern spotted skunks, also known as a polecat or civet cat, have decreased throughout much of their range. This is especially true in Nebraska.

Once a common sight around Nebraska farms, this small skunk has not been recorded in Nebraska since 2017, when one was found as roadkill in Cherry County.

Because this is an elusive and nocturnal species, you may see spotted skunks on trail cameras or as roadkill. Sites near old farm structures, fence rows, hay bales, rock piles or abandoned equipment and junk yards may be used by this skunk. They are also well adapted to climb trees.

The eastern spotted skunk is a Tier-1 species in Nebraska, meaning it is considered imperiled in the state.

On a federal level, the spotted skunk is being reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for possible inclusion on the threatened and endangered species list.

This requires the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to learn more about the abundance of spotted skunks in the state. Game and Parks and the University of Nebraska Omaha are working together to gather more data, and they need your help.

If you think you may have seen a spotted skunk in Nebraska

Please report the location, date and snap a photo with your cell phone, then contact Game and Parks at ngpc.spottedskunk@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-5708, your local game and parks office, or conservation officer. Private location information will not be shared publicly.

Tout Bird Club meeting

The Tout Bird Club will be hosting a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the North Platte Fish Hatchery, at 444 E. State Farm Road.

The guest speaker will be Johnathan Nikkila from Kearney. Nikkila will be discussing butterflies and landscaping for pollinators. He has turned his lawn into a pollinator friendly yard and does bird and butterfly photography.

He’ll explain how you can attract pollinators to your yard along with what to plant and how to arrange everything. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.