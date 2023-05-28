Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auxiliary says ‘thank you’ for Poppy Day

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 163 would like to say thank you to everyone that supported our Poppy Distribution Day on May 19 in North Platte.

We were assisted by volunteers from RSVP and the American Legion Auxiliary to distribute poppies at seven businesses and by media coverage in newspapers, KNOP TV and Huskeradio announcements.

The distribution of poppies funds veteran’s programs administered by the American Legion Auxiliary throughout the year.

Thank you all for your great support!

Mary E. Agler, Poppy chairperson

North Platte