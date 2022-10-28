Letter to the Editor: Federal medicine program crucial

Ensuring that patients have access to needed medicines is a critical part of keeping them healthy and at their best. Many people don’t realize that patients still need access to medicines at the end of their lives as well; pain management medications that keep patients comfortable as they say their final goodbyes are critical.

Since 1992, the 340B Program has ensured that uninsured and low-income patients have access to medications. This program requires drug manufacturers to provide medications to eligible clinics and hospitals at a steep discount. When the clinics and hospitals bill Medicaid for these medications later, they are allowed to keep the difference to help pay for the charity care they provide. While this program has been instrumental in making sure patients have access to the medications they need, it has also grown well beyond its initial scope. Today the 340B program is the second largest federal prescription drug program, behind only Medicare Part D. In order to guarantee that this program is helping the vulnerable patients it was created to, Congress should step in and flex its oversight authority.