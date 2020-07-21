I want to thank Jason Christensen for his spot-on letter to the editor (July 17). His clarity of thought without getting political was very refreshing. After reading it, I thought someone should interview this wise man on television or he should be writing books on what America stands for today. I hope that he is an educator and is expressing this to his students.
A sad note in comparison, my (now deceased) older brother who was also a Ph.D. of linguistics was corrupted early in life due to his passion for linguistics by a tutor/teacher who was German but fed him that Marxism was the way to go.
This letter gave me hope for the future of this country in these troubled times. Again, thank you, Dr. Christensen!
Lora Bevington
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.