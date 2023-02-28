Thanks to Santa JoBama, it's Christmas again in Ukraine. President Biden delivered another half-billion dollars in person to the grifter Zelenskyy. Part of this American taxpayer gift is to be used for food, shelter, drinking water and Ukrainian pensions and their form of Social Security so people can have something in their pockets. Biden and his handlers have always been America last, but this really gives new meaning to that policy — just ask the people of East Palestine, Ohio.