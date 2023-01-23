 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Voting bill seeks to 'unlevel the playing field' to benefit GOP

Solely prompted by Donald Trump's unproven and unsportsmanlike and yet, lingering, claims of fraud and election stealing after the last general election, a western Nebraska state senator, Steve Erdman, has decided to sponsor a bill, LB 228, that would restrict and marginalize our voting rights. Erdman's bill would limit "in person" voting to election day only with a few exceptions.

Yes, toss the computerized ballots, the vote counting machines and filling out ballots at home. And why? Well, you know — it's because, uh, er, hmmm? Honestly, it appears that Republicans want complete control over the dishonest, cheating, conniving, crooked Nebraska voters who cannot be trusted at the polls. Maybe we will hear an explanation later, but don't count your chickens, as the saying goes.

In reality, what we have is another case of a politician belonging to the state's dominant, ruling party conspiring to unlevel the playing field for his party's benefit; a Republican Party wanting total compliance to its every will and whim by every Nebraskan. It's the "eat your broccoli and shut up" and "because I said so" mentality. Meanwhile, the non-thinking, misinformed and uninformed party serviles and toadies silently chanted "here, here!" as they recently voted in favor of a photo ID initiative.

And finally, I add an interesting anecdote. We'll call it the mystery of the misread email message: the strongly worded viewpoint sent to Sen. Erdman that voiced my criticism of his bill and begged him to show a legitimate need for this measure. A message that in conclusion said,  "With deep sincerity, I now typify you as pitiable." Yes, a correspondence that was answered two days later by Erdman's legislative aide with a piddling "Thank you for the email." And this aide's response, folks, pretty much summed up my doubts about my concerns ever reaching the senator.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

