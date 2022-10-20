102122-npt-opn-letters-merged

More to know about Jacobson

Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!

He grew up on a family farm and continues to actively farm to this day. At the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Mike earned an education degree and was a teacher after college before becoming a banker and eventually making North Platte his home.

Often Mike’s generosity goes unrecognized as he gives back to our community, his church and our schools. I’ve seen firsthand Mike’s willingness to help others.

Mike Jacobson has the life experience and character to be a strong leader in the Legislature. Western Nebraska needs to keep Mike Jacobson as our senator in Lincoln for the next four years.

I’m voting for Mike and urge you to vote for him too.

Cheryl Peters,

North Platte

Voter ID: ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’

In spite of practically nonexistent election cheating and fraud in the 167 years of Nebraska’s statehood, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his many bought-and-paid-for allies are inciting fear and seeking more ways to disenfranchise voters who normally vote for Democrats by requiring a photo ID for eligibility at the polls.

Be aware that 21 million eligible voters in the United States, including about 50,000 in Nebraska, do not have government issued photo IDs: those over 65 (15%), Latinos (18%), blacks (25%) and those earning less than $35,000 (15%) — all people who typically vote for Democrats.

To add to their advantage, Republicans love to gerrymander voting districts, adore the Electoral College that has seated their presidential candidate a few times in spite of losing the popular vote, and support state legislatures that change voting rules to suit their own needs and ensure victories. Add these together and you have a game where all the rules are made by the home team and played on an unlevel field.

In theory, the recent North Platte Telegraph editorial was correct in endorsing Initiative 432, providing that valid photo IDs be easily obtainable, cheaply or for free, to Nebraskans who don’t drive and can prove their eligibility to vote. This is a very good idea, except it won’t work in this deep red state where compromise is a four-letter word. The idea is also very expensive at an annual estimated cost of $750,000 plus setup costs of around $2.2 million (Omaha World-Herald story, Oct.17).

I believe in the integrity, fairness and honesty of a body of people that has never been charged or convicted with impropriety at the polls. I will not be influenced by the 30 or so states who require an ID of some kind to vote, because I know voting is a basic civil right of all Americans that should not be burdened with constraints. I will always remember a wise member of my family saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and I act accordingly. My vote on Nov. 8 will be a resounding NO to photo IDs for voter eligibility.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

Dems’ terrible economic policies? Maybe not

Recently, Republicans Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith appeared in North Platte to celebrate Sustainable Beef, a planned beef processing plant. Bad timing.

Just weeks earlier in the Telegraph, Fischer attacked Democrats for their “truly terrible economic policies.” Really? One of those policies gave Sustainable Beef some $20 million to help cover costs for wastewater treatment.

That policy was the American Rescue Plan Act — which passed without a single Republican vote, either in the House or the Senate.

Did any Republican at the ceremony — Gov. Pete Ricketts, Fischer, Smith on down, acknowledge this? Not a chance.

This is what “conservative” Republicans do, isn’t it? Criticize “tax and spend” policies that benefit their voters and then show up to take credit for the progress Democrats pass into law.

Fischer did vote for President Biden’s infrastructure bill, for the included broadband. Not Smith. He let the Democrats pass that one for his constituents, too.

That said, all best wishes to Sustainable Beef from this Nebraska Democrat. We’re happy to help!

Linda Deeds, North Platte