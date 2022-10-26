102622-npt-opn-letter-paloucek_merged

State Sen. Mike Jacobson’s decades-long track record of integrity and success — personally, professionally and in community service — makes him the clear pick to serve Legislative District 42 in Lincoln.

Mike is no recently returned political upstart. In his three decades here, Jacobson has progressed to the summit of the banking industry while being integrally involved in leadership of community improvement causes, particularly those around economic development. He headed the Community Redevelopment Authority, leading efforts to bring the Walmart Distribution Center to town, expand workforce housing and facilitate the revitalization of downtown and District 177. In just a partial session in the Unicameral, he gained passage of millions of dollars to bring Sustainable Beef and the rail park closer to reality. A vote for Jacobson is not hopeful thinking on unproven potential; Jacobson is a demonstrated commodity with a decades-long track record of concrete success and a rock-solid commitment to our area.

Jacobson is politically conservative in the mold of the majority of his Legislative District 42 constituents. He may not be the loudest shouter of ideological slogans, but in his time in the Unicameral, Jacobson has reliably voted down the line on conservative issues. And those who thoughtfully do the hard, grinding work of real governance regularly accomplish much more than political grandstanders. Jacobson is already known by other senators and has their respect.

Jacobson and his bank sponsor youth activities, fund community events and cookouts, and donate time and talents and cash. “Community minded just like you” isn’t lip service or fancy talk. It’s actual boots on the ground, real-world achievements.

That motto is an apt acknowledgment that thinking about others — serving causes bigger than yourself — is a commitment we share and a vital component to making the places we live better. That is a commitment that Mike Jacobson has been true to for many, many years here. By electing Jacobson, we will not be taking a blind chance on shiny possibility — we will be relying on the rugged truth that history is the best predictor of future. What Jacobson has done for our area for years has earned him the opportunity to continue doing that good work as our representative in Lincoln.

Jim Paloucek, North Platte