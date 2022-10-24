Election letter deadline is Monday

Monday will be the last day The Telegraph will accept election-related letters to the editor.

Also, by longstanding Telegraph policy, individuals may have only one letter published in any 30-day period. Priority is given to letters written by west central Nebraska residents.

Letters must include a name, complete address and daytime phone number. Phone numbers and addresses will not be published.

Letters should be no more than 300 words. The Telegraph reserves the right to select, condense and edit letters.

Mail to: Letters to the Editor, 621 N. Chestnut St., North Platte, NE 69103.

Email to: editor@nptelegraph.com, with the words “Letter to the Editor” in the subject line.