 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election letter deadline is Monday

  • 0

Monday will be the last day The Telegraph will accept election-related letters to the editor. 

Also, by longstanding Telegraph policy, individuals may have only one letter published in any 30-day period. Priority is given to letters written by west central Nebraska residents. 

Letters must include a name, complete address and daytime phone number. Phone numbers and addresses will not be published.

Letters should be no more than 300 words. The Telegraph reserves the right to select, condense and edit letters.

Mail to: Letters to the Editor, 621 N. Chestnut St., North Platte, NE 69103.

Email to: editor@nptelegraph.com, with the words “Letter to the Editor” in the subject line.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News