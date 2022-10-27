Letter to Editor: Williams the right choice for regent

As the current and a former chairman of the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents, we have dedicated years to strengthening our university system into one of the best in the nation. We’ve seen firsthand the challenges that regents face, and we know how important it is to have the right people working for future generations of Nebraskans.

Nebraskans need to familiarize themselves with the role the Board of Regents has in the shaping of our state. This position is far too important to let deceptive, manipulative advertising sway voters from the best choice in candidates.

We also want to express our deep disappointment at the dark money and negative ads flooding into what should be an open and honest conversation about the direction of our university system. Nebraskans don’t respond well to negative ads, instead they want a candidate with a clear vision for our university system. The sort of vision laid out by state Sen. Matt Williams.

We have both met Matt and feel he is the right choice to help lead our university system in the right direction. This isn’t an easy job; it takes the right combination of experience, leadership and decision-making experience. Matt’s record speaks for itself and proves he has not only the temperament, but the skills and knowledge to be a true servant for all Nebraskans. Matt Williams is the best choice for regent, and we wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy.

Dr. Don Blank, former chair, Board of Regents

Bob Phares, North Platte, chair, Board of Regents