Letter to the editor: 10 core beliefs of conservatives

I am responding to Mitchel Rickett’s letter (Jan. 22) where he vilifies conservatives. I want to plainly lay out what we conservatives believe and stand for:

1. We believe the universe did not spontaneously pop into existence. We recognize the universe reveals the Creator Who is not silent but has given us His word and His son.

2. We avoid idolatry, including worship of the state and ourselves. We strive to follow His commands.

3. We know the Creator is holy and we strive to keep His name holy.

4. We take one day each week for rest because we have gotten up the other six days and gone to work to provide for ourselves, our families and others unable to work.

5. We honor our fathers and mothers because it is the right thing to do.

6. We believe human life is sacred and we abhor the taking of innocent life and especially children in the womb.

7. We hold up the marriage of one man and one woman because they are the best for creating and raising children.