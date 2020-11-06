Letter to the Editor: 100 Women Who Care help fill pantry shelves

The last several months have been very difficult for us all, but none more than those in need. As we continue to serve our customers at Grace Ministries Food Pantry, we are grateful to live in a community that values the health and well-being of its residents. Our Food Pantry is run entirely by volunteers and our shelves stocked solely by donations. Our many faithful supporters continue to donate food and funds, and 100% of these gifts go to those in need.

We are humbled by the generosity of the 100 Women Who Care organization of North Platte, which recently chose to donate funds in support of Grace Ministries. Their generous check will assure that our customers will be able to count on us this winter to provide ample amounts of quality meat, produce, dairy and nonperishables for their households. We like to think that we provide more than just food to the folks that come to our pantry. We also give them hope that their tomorrows will be better.

Grace Ministries is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 114 East C St. in North Platte. Thank you, 100 Women Who Care and all of you that continue to support this important ministry with your gifts and your prayers.

Leigh Henline

First Presbyterian Church

Grace Ministries Food Pantry