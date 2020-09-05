Gun violence? Phooey!
It’s people violence! Why? Because, back in the early 1960s, prayer, the Bible and the Ten Commandments were removed from the public schools — “separation of church and state,” which is nowhere in the U.S. Constitution. The intent of the First Amendment was to make sure we did not have a “Church of the United States” but rather to make sure all Christian churches were free to worship.
Christianity is a relationship with Jesus Christ. It is not a religion. The first five books of the Bible have guidelines for behavior starting with the Ten Commandments. We are told “do” and “don’t” and why. “Thou shalt not murder.” Murder is the taking of the life of an innocent. No exceptions. Abortion: murder. Life begins at conception. “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” Marriage: the union of one man and one woman.
The Second Amendment is an acknowledgment of our right to defend ourselves, our homes, our families, our country. Rights come from God. Not man. To Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, et al.: If you wish to see the reason “we the people” have the need to exercise the right to keep and bear arms (auto, semi-auto, any size magazine), just go look in the mirror.
We are in deep need of a spiritual revival. We need, as individuals and as a nation, to turn to God and not away, as many would like us to do.
For those who find these words offensive: Your presence in this country is offensive. You are welcome to leave any time. The borders are wide open going out. Need help packing? “We the people,” we Americans, will gladly help.
Remember the three B’s. The Bible: Spend time in the Word. Beans: Keep extra food on hand. Bullets: Never too many, never enough.
Michael E. Scott
Maywood
