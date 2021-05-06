Letter to the editor: 25 years of building affordable workforce housing in North Platte

“Affordable housing” and “workforce housing” have become hot topics in rural Nebraska these past few years … and as we know, the North Platte area has been no stranger to this discussion. As the entity charged with developing affordable housing, Lincoln County Community Development applauds the attention to the issue and the local efforts to build and rehabilitate homes.

In the meantime, over the past 25 years, this nonprofit organization has been in the background, slowly and methodically developing affordable workforce housing in Lincoln County.

The result of this work has been 29 new homes constructed and 99 rehabilitated. In addition, 139 rental units have been constructed and 57 residential lots developed (Parkland Estates). Our partnership with the city of North Platte has resulted in the demolition of 22 condemned properties. The total investment tally for these projects is over $30 million!

We could not do this alone and are incredibly grateful to our partners who have supported us! Almost $9.8 million has come to us through grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Other significant support has come from the city of North Platte, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and FNBO (First National Bank Omaha).