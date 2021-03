Letter to the editor: 3rd District needs to be active on legislation

Because solving climate change is a major priority for the Biden administration, climate change legislation is coming to Nebraska. That legislation can take one of two paths: Government regulation that places burdens on agriculture, or a free-market solution that emphasizes innovation and could reward farmers and ranchers for carbon sequestration techniques. We need to make sure that Nebraskans have a seat at the table in developing climate policies. We do not want a problem created by industrial emitters to be solved on the backs of Nebraska agriculture. If we are not at the table, we are likely to be on the menu.

Just as the Democrats were successful in passing COVID-19 relief without Republican support, it is likely that they can do the same with climate legislation. Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports action on climate change, but prefers bipartisan action that empowers the free market rather than one party mandating top-down regulation.

Sen. Deb Fischer took a bold step in the right direction by sponsoring the “Growing Climate Solutions Act.” We ask Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Adrian Smith to join her in addressing this problem, and that they all participate in reintroducing and tailoring for Nebraska, the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” from the previous Congress. We cannot sit silently hoping the issue will go away. It won’t.