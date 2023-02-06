I wish to encourage all alums of the State 4-H Camp in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey to send in your online support of Sen. Mike Jacobson's bill, LB 281. Whether you were a 4-H'er there, an artist at the Autumn Art Workshop, a Range Camper, a Youth Energy Leadership Camp attendee, attended ballet or Rotary camp, or you had prom there, or hunted the forest and stayed in the cabins. We need your support!

The hearing for the bill will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. before the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee. Only online support letters will be put into public record. They must be in by noon Feb. 14. Or you can give live testimony that day. You can do either but not both.

To submit written testimony, go to the following link and follow directions: https://nebraskalegislature.gov/committees/public-input.php. If you wish to do live testimony: Practice, keep it under three minutes, bring 10 copies of your written testimony. Give your name, spelling of it, your address prior to going into your testimony. Contact Jacobson's administrative assistant, Kristina Konecko, kkonecko@leg.ne.gov, if you want to give live testimony. Thank you in advance.

Terri Licking, Thedford