Letter to the Editor: $9 an hour covers bills but not food

I moved to North Platte to pursue a better life with my sister and her children. I currently make $9 an hour, and am lucky if I can cover all of my bills. I can’t buy my own food and pay half of my income toward rent. It’s important that I have enough money to afford the bus fare so I can get to work and the food pantry, but it’s also really hard to afford.

I love my job and the people I work with. But I have a degenerative back condition, and standing for eight hours a day means I need treatment or I won’t be able to get up in the morning. Getting that treatment means missing work. If I miss work, I don’t get paid. One shift is $72 before taxes. If I was paid $15 an hour, I’d earn $120 before taxes. That’s not much more, but it would mean that I could buy my own food, and that means the world to me.

I’m almost 62 and have a lot of life ahead of me. I want younger folks to see there’s hope and a better future. No one should have to live on an unlivable wage. Please support Initiative 433 to raise our minimum wage.

Kimberly Murphy, North Platte