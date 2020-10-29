Letter to the Editor: A better choice in Senate race

Uncomfortable voting in the Nebraska Senate race? I understand. Sen. Ben Sasse sat silently by for four years and failed to stand up to the cruel policies and narcissistic behaviors of the current administration. Suddenly acknowledging that enabling the president’s demeaning character hurts everyone is, to me, too little, too late.

Chris Janicek — who crassly disrespected his team, was dismissed by his party and refused to step down for a candidate who was primed to compete in a year such as this, to welcome the unique abilities, strength and honor that Alisha Shelton can bring to the office — clearly lacks the maturity needed to serve in this high office.

Thankfully, we have a better choice: Preston Love Jr. Mr. Love brings years of experience in education (UNO professor) economics, politics (presidential and mayoral races,) civil rights, community organizing (Black Votes Matter) and a lifetime of practice lifting up and affirming all people. Find his website and be inspired!

Do not vote for a party. Do not let your vote be bought. Neither of these standards benefit the American people. Focus instead on character, experience, integrity and creativity.