Letter to the editor: A better way to solve stray cat problem

This letter is from Paws-itive Partners Humane Society, Trap Neuter Return North Platte, FUR the Love of Paws and individual TNR volunteers including Serena Yoshida. This letter is in response to Jason Christensen’s Oct. 24 letter to the editor. Mr. Christensen stated there is a stray cat problem in North Platte, and we are in total agreement with him.

We disagree with Mr. Christensen’s suggestions for handling the stray cat problem. Banning the feeding of cats, rounding up cats, killing cats and moving cats to rural locations have been tried in many towns and cities. These methods are ineffective.

Trapping, neutering and returning cats is the only proven solution to community cat problems. It involves humanely trapping the cat, taking it to a veterinarian to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated, then returning it to the outdoor home from where it came. Ending the cat’s breeding cycle will allow the cat to live out its natural life without mating and reproducing. Cat colonies slowly decline in population.

When a town comes together to support TNR practices, the cats and town both win. Our above-mentioned organizations and individuals TNR in North Platte. It’s time-consuming work and we need more help. We need city and county leaders, volunteers (young and not so young) and community members such as Mr. Christensen to help.