Letter to the editor: A constitutional solution was available Jan. 6

In the book “Peril” (copyright 2021) on page 240, this quote is written:

“As a student of history who loves the Constitution and reveres its Framers, I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no Vice President in American history has ever asserted such authority,” Pence wrote.

The letter finished with a short oath: “So Help Me God.”

In “The Heritage Guide to the Constitution” (copyright 2005) on page 187, Tadahisa Kuroda summarizes Article II, Section 1:

“The issue of who counts the votes was particularly sensitive in 1876, during the contested election between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden. There were disputes in South Carolina, Louisiana, Florida, and Oregon about which electors had been appointed. The President of the Senate, Thomas W. Ferry, was a Republican; the Democratic Party controlled the House and the Republicans controlled the Senate. The Congress invented a novel solution to the problem of who would count the votes by creating an electoral commission, composed of five Senators, five Representatives, and five Supreme Court Justices, to determine the results.”