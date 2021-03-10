Letter to the editor: A drink of water like none other

While at the Brush Creek Ranch, I mentioned that I needed some new water in my plastic bottle. Dan Welch had an instant solution.

I got the bottle and walked a short distance to the north. The handle on a spigot was raised. A winter’s time of nothing became a gush of water from the ground. A flow came forth from the aquifer ... the great Ogallala Aquifer.

The well was into the depths even beneath the level of the nearby North Loup River. There was gushing water just to drink.

Dan then shared recollections about the day when a fire on the prairie threatened his home. Flames were encroaching. Suddenly eight fire tankers — the big rigs with lots of water — arrived to protect the Welch home. It was unexpected as the couple were in the house working to get special photographs gathered to save.

There is now a pump pipe attachment next to the well ready to help, if necessary.

On this early March Sunday my itty bitty bottle got filled. Then its contents got emptied. After another refill, I took a big drink of fresh water. How cool and refreshing. It is not possible to describe such a simple pleasure.

The water was from ages ago and from an essential aquifer.