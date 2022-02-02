Letter to the editor: A few COVID comments

Russian vaccine maker declares that Pfizer booster increases risk of omicron: total Russian disinformation.

Boosters prevent infections about 80% for the delta variant and about 50% for omicron but decrease risk of death by 90% in both delta and omicron compared to natural infection.

Natural infection

produces better immunity than the vaccine, but why take the risk of infection?

Vaccination plus infection produces super immunity.

COVID shots do not cause sterility, but infections can.

Placebo shots have a 35% adverse reaction rate, mostly headache and fatigue.

Reports show that lockdowns did not help.

High level of staff vaccinations reduces risk of death in nursing home residents.

Ron Asher

North Platte