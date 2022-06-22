 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: A good experience in North Platte

Letter to the Editor

I was traveling and stayed overnight in North Platte. As I pulled into the motel, I noticed my car was making a strange sound. I asked the motel clerk for a recommendation and she referred me to Ellett’s Automotive on West Rodeo Avenue. I had no idea if I could continue my travel or not and was quite concerned.

I got up early the next morning and arrived there before their stated business hours and waited. Dave, the owner, arrived early and, even though they were swamped with work, took the time himself to drive the car and then crawl underneath to diagnose the sound.

It turned out to be just a plastic shield that had come loose, which he repaired. I cannot thank Dave and Ellett’s Automotive enough and I believe your city is fortunate to have such fine people representing it.

Richard Perry

Fort Collins, Colorado

