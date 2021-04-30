Letter to the Editor: A good old-fashioned drug problem

The other day, I was in an old farmhouse and someone asked me a rhetorical question: Why didn’t we have a drug problem when we were growing up?

I replied that I had a drug problem when I was young. I was drug to church. I was drug to family reunions and community socials. I was drug to family reunions and community socials.

I was drug by my ears when I was disrespectful. I was also drug to the woodshed when I disobeyed my parents, told a lie, did not speak with respect.

I was drug to the kitchen sink to have my mouth washed out with soap if I uttered a profanity. I was drug to the homes of neighbors to help mow the yard, and if my mother had ever known that I took a single dime for the act of kindness, my dad would have drug me back to the woodshed.

Those drugs are still in my veins and they affect my behavior in everything I do, say or think. They are stronger than cocaine, crack, heroin, meth, etc., and if today’s users had this kind of drug problem, this would be a better place!

Terry Knight

North Platte