I would like to thank Telegraph staff members Joan von Kampen, Susan Szuch and Job Vigil, who helped me with my video to send to enter my cake in the Buffalo Bill birthday cake contest.

Thanks to the DAR for purchasing the barn, house and other decorations, which really made my cake look like Buffalo Bill’s ranch. Chuck at Fort Cody gave me Indians, cowboys, a tepee and wagon.

And Tricia from the DAR really was my “eye” to see what I was missing.

Thank you all.

Vicki McCarty

North Platte