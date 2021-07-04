Letter to the editor: A sweet success, thanks to many

On behalf of the volleyball program at North Platte Community College, we would like to thank businesses and individuals who purchased Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls during Nebraskaland Days. We had a very successful week! Money raised supplements our volleyball scholarship program.

We want to thank the North Platte Community College’s North Campus Welcome Center personnel, and Michelle Sterling, who took orders and gave a helping hand when needed. This is such a crucial part of the entire ordering process. We also want to thank the administration of NPCC for supporting our fundraising project during Nebraskaland Days.

We would like to thank the administration of North Platte St. Patrick School and business owners of Sports Shoppe, Do-It Center and Westfield Pharmacy for allowing us to use their facility for baking or pickup sites. It is much easier for customers to use these locations to pick up their rolls.

We would also like to thank Highland Dairy for their generous donation of product to this year’s fundraiser. Your support is greatly appreciated!