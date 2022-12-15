Letter to the editor: A team effort for Festival of Trees

On behalf of the Prairie Arts Center and the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council, I would like to thank the many businesses, individuals and organizations who participated, donated and created for Festival of Trees.

This ongoing event is not only a fundraiser for the Prairie Arts Center, it's a festive holiday tradition for many people in this community. We are fortunate at PAC, to see so many families return year after year to view the decorations, get ideas for their own home, visit Santa and embrace the holiday spirit within our community.

Businesses donate their dollars, their time and endless creativity to make this community event a success and we truly know that so many families look forward to it.

This event also gives the PAC a chance to share proceeds with other non-profits in the community who work so hard to address and fill a need within this area.

Many thanks go out to: Gateway Realty, Mike Maupin, Scott Abstract, Dreaming Events, Pathology Services, Photographic Images, Linden Court, Prairie Friends and Flowers, Flower Market, Tara Lienemann, Miss Outstanding Teen Alexandra Thompson, Great Plains Foot and Ankle, Dianne Morales, Dee Tuenge, Darrell Drullinger, Sherri Stokey, Susan Kugler, Golden Spike, Hershey State Bank, People's Health, Sherry French, Doodads and Fandangles, Vine Street Carves, Westfield Floral, Brenda Conell, Makaela Lauderdale, Ashley Barron, Brandy Jamerman, Zeller Motors, Wava Best, Sandy Meyer, Karen Pochop, Feather River Vineyards, Cheryl Ostrander, Heather Horn, Sue Perez, First State Bank, American Family Mortgage - Tim Malmkar Agency, Double Dips, Gene Gilsdorf, Seth Vapenik, Brouillette Law Office, Ron Meyer, Sue Johnson, Sharon Skinner, Terry Kingston, Mark Brandes, Cheri Erickson and Kora Simonson.

We truly appreciate your support and dedication to the arts in this community!

Holly Carlini, Executive Director Prairie Arts Center

Sherri Stokey, Brenda Conell, Heather Williams, Kendall King, Betty Sones, Sharon Skinner, Ken Hosmer, Amy Parker, Anne Hoatson, Tim O'Neill, Charlene Schneider, Julie Johng and Cheri Erickson, Creativity Unlimited Arts Council of Directors