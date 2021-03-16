Letter to the editor: A tip o’ the hat to St. Patrick’s Day Parade participants

On behalf of the Flatrock Irregulars and the North Platte Downtown Association, we would like to give a big thank you to all the folks who helped make the ninth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade a success. We would like to name each parade participant, but space won’t allow us to do so. Just know that we appreciate your willingness to come out and show your support for the parade and your enthusiasm for North Platte and our Irish heritage.

Special thanks go out to the mayor’s office, the City of North Platte and the North Platte Police Department. We are grateful for the support of the North Platte 4-Wheelers Club for crowd control. We thank the media of North Platte including the North Platte Telegraph and the North Platte Bulletin for stories, publicity and pictures, and KODY and KNOP. We are grateful for the support of the Espresso Shop.

We would like to thank our friends and fans for supporting the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We appreciate all the folks from North Platte and the surrounding communities for coming out on a rainy and cold March Saturday and cheering on all the parade participants. We do appreciate every one of you.

With many thanks,

Don Kurre, Parade Chair

The Flatrock Irregulars

North Platte Downtown Association