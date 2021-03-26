Letter to the editor: A whole lot of bull

In the Telegraph on Thursday, it seems there was a lot of bull to read about. Doc Ryan, the $525,000 bull, was raised in North Platte. Guess we won’t be eating him in the Cedar Room! More bull can be read about in the same paper in the letters to the editor! Eric Lindstrom seemed “shocked” to learn that some governors chose to promote the consumption of beef! Mr. Lindstrom writes this is a blatant display of political corruption.

I’m now 72 and have eaten beef since I was 4 years old. I’m free from all the health issues Mr. Lindstrom lists in his letter. Eric is executive director of the Farm Animals Rights Movement. I wish to say I butchered 2,500 hundred head of cattle and hogs in two years by myself in a small meat packing plant in southwest Nebraska. Not once did I read the cow or hog their rights before I shot them.

When the doctor says I only have one meal left, “what would you like?” I’ll say I want a ribeye before I die. And that ain’t no bull!

David Olson

North Platte