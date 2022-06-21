Letter to the editor: Abortion foes commit ‘terrorist attacks’ too

Kathleen Parker wrote a piece published June 16 in the North Platte Telegraph’s opinion page concerning violence ahead for the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. She suggests that attacks “aimed at pro-life people should be investigated as terrorist acts.” Would she consider acts perpetrated by anti-abortionists as “terrorist acts”?

1993: Dr. David Gunn shot in back at a reproductive health clinic in Pensacola, Florida.

1994: Dr. John Britton and Ret. Lt. Col. James Barrett gunned down in parking lot of another Pensacola clinic.

1994: An “extremist” opened fire on two clinics in Massachusetts, killing both clinical receptionists.

1998: A “terrorist” detonated a bomb at an abortion clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, killing an off-duty police officer.

1998: A sniper murdered Dr. Barnett Slepian in front of his family as he was standing in the kitchen of his own house in New York state.

2009: Dr. George Tiller was attending services at his church in Wichita, Kansas, when an “extremist” entered the church and shot him in the head at point-blank range.

A “terrorist” attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

There have been many more “extremists/terrorists” who have been arrested for threatening abortion clinics, staff and Planned Parenthood clinics.

Parker comments about the “alleged attempted assassination of Kavanaugh” but conveniently forgot about the shot that was fired at Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun through the window of his home following years of death threats that began with the passage of Roe.

Both sides of this horrible issue have committed atrocious acts. Both sides must accept responsibility for its domestic terrorists and the acts they have committed. All are tarred with the same brush and must be dealt with.

Carol Fleshman

North Platte