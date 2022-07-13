 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Abortion is murder

  • 0

Women’s rights activists and all abortion supporters:

Thou shalt not kill; abortion is murder. Life begins at conception. Babies have a soul.

Follow the Ten Commandments if you want to go to heaven.

Kaylene Martin, North Platte

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News