Letter to the editor: Abortion is murder

Women’s rights activists and all abortion supporters:
Thou shalt not kill; abortion is murder. Life begins at conception. Babies have a soul.
Follow the Ten Commandments if you want to go to heaven.
Kaylene Martin, North Platte
One of the best things people can do for the health of their families is to ensure that their homes and vehicles are smoke-free at all times.
Please don’t pick if flowers aren’t yours!
Overheard on a D.C. switchboard:
I was traveling and stayed overnight in North Platte. As I pulled into the motel, I noticed my car was making a strange sound. I asked the mot…
North Platte has three young men that qualified to represent Nebraska at the National AAU Scholastic Dual Wrestling Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Carol Fleshman’s letter lists “pro-life” violence events and mentions that all pro-lifers, like all pro-abortionists, must take responsibility…
When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wou…
Wow! Sen. Tom Brewer’s column (“Taking away rights won’t stop shootings,” June 11) on the politics of taking guns away from good, honest Ameri…
America has gone through a bad period of riots including Jan. 6 since George Floyd’s death. I would like to comment on why the Jan. 6 committe…
