Letter to the Editor: Ag land, food plant purchases alarming

Ag land, food plant purchases alarming

While our totally inept government is making sure our military becomes woke and uses the proper pronouns, our farm and ranch land is being bought up by Bill Gates and George Soros, both of whom are globalists. Their agenda is to turn the U.S. from a republic to a socialist country.

Even more disturbing is the Chinese Communist Party is also buying thousands of acres of farm and ranch land throughout the country. The latest purchase is 300 acres in North Dakota. Not a lot until we find out it’s only 12 miles from an Air Force base that houses our tactical drones. They also have been buying our food processing plants like Smithfield, bought while President Obama was in office. The bulk of the pork processed there goes to China. This should never have been allowed to happen.